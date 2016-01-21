Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber Rings in New Year With Annual Meeting

Organization boasts of its growing membership and welcomes Impulse president Dave Clark as new board chairman

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce members, including board members, gathered for an annual meeting to talk about goals for the upcoming year.
Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce members, including board members, gathered for an annual meeting to talk about goals for the upcoming year.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 21, 2016

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce doubled its funding and visitor services last year, and its members are hoping to do much of the same in 2016.

More than 100 chamber members gathered Wednesday night for the business advocate organization’s annual general meeting at FLIR Systems Inc. in Goleta, checking out the newly minted headquarters of the thermal imaging device company inside the Cabrillo Business Park on Hollister Avenue.

Chamber president and CEO Kristen Miller spent time highlighting the chamber’s 75 new members — all added in 2015 — and helping to outline some of the goals for this year.

“Our theme for next year is just to expand upon what we’re already doing,” she told Noozhawk.

A focus on economic development via the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet and the Santa Barbara County Economic Vitality Team were other objectives, along with revitalization efforts in Old Town Goleta.

Per usual, the chamber honored some of its departing members as well as the new in a celebration that featured a “Taste of Goleta” catered event included On the Alley, Nothing Bundt Cakes, M. Special Brewery and Zaca Mesa Winery. 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kristen Miller talks about the group's focus on economic development.
Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kristen Miller talks about the group’s focus on economic development. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Dave Clark, president of Impulse, will take over this year as chamber board chairman from Don Donaldson, who held the position the past two years.

Area vocal coach Sloane Reali was honored as the 2016 Ambassador of the Year, and two Chairman Awards went to Jim Youngson of Terrain Consulting and Peter Brown of Brownstein/Hyatt/Farber/Schreck.

The chamber welcomed nine new board members and eight outgoing, including Peter Brown; Steve Nicholson of Citrix; Eric Onnen of Santa Barbara Airbus; Bill Terre of FLIR Systems; Emma Torres of Union Bank; Jim Youngson and Craig Zimmerman of The Towbes Group.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

