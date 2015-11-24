Goleta Valley Community Center Announces Annual Tree Lighting Event

Things to Do

The Goleta Valley Community Center's annual Community Holiday - Tree Lighting Event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2015.

The event will feature performances by CRUZ Dance Studio Dancers, South Coast Karate, Inspire Arts Dancers and Hechos 411 Puppets, as well as the lighting of the Christmas tree by the Goleta Teen of the Year presented by the Goleta Noontime Rotary and a visit from Santa himself!

Free turkeys donated by the Santa Barbara County Foodbank will be raffled off, and gifts will donated by Unity Shoppe will be given to the kids.

The children will have an opportunity to make their own ornaments, decorate cookies and write letters to Santa Claus, as well.

This is a free event open to the public. Please come and help celebrate the Christmas holiday with your family and friends.

Please call 805.967.1237 for more information or to learn about making a donation.

GVCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides many services and events to the public. It is located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

— Wilson R. Locke is the general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center.