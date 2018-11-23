Goleta Valley Community Center Gives Back to The Local Community

Nonprofit Q&A

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Jo Merit, Administrative Assistant at Goleta Valley Community Center to learn more about how the nonprofit provides a low-cost space for the community to host meetings and events.

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: Goleta Valley Community Center - Our mission is to provide low cost rental space for nonprofit organizations, commercial groups and individuals to conduct classes, lectures, events, business meetings or provide community services or resources, and to serve.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: The Goleta Valley Community Center nonprofit organization was formed in 1979 by co-founders Otto Schleich, Peg Hamister and Beverly O’Gorman whose vision was to repurpose the abandoned Goleta Union School building to serve as the Goleta Community Center.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: Providing low-cost meeting space for area nonprofits is essential to a healthy, vibrant community. For commercial enterprises, the low-cost space often serves at an entry-level start to a business. Additionally, GVCC provides free space for free special community service activities like flu vaccination clinics, Computers for Families, AARP tax preparation, food bank/food distribution, legal aid advice and summer hot lunch program for kids through age 18. All of this is very important due to the demographics of Goleta. Approximately 8.4% of the population is considered persons in poverty, and seniors comprise 15.6% of the population. These two segments depend heavily on the free public services that GVCC hosts. In addition, GVCC has traditionally sponsored holiday events like the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Veteran’s Day lunch and Dia de Los Muertos celebrations, which are free to all.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: GVCC is primarily funded through user fees derived from short term room rentals, and lease payments from several long-term tenants such as award-winning Rainbow School (preschool), Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara’s Head Start Program, Music and Arts Conservatory of Santa Barbara and the EqualiTech Tech Center.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: The Community Center is commonly referred to as the “Heart of Goleta” and is the number one cultural party venue in the Goleta Valley. We host many celebration parties for baptisms, First Communions, quinceañeras, weddings, memorials, graduations and birthdays. GVCC is sponsoring the first public art project in Old Town Goleta which is being painted by volunteer high school students under the direction of muralist Barbara Eberhart. The mural entitled, El Corazón de Goleta (The Heart of Goleta) was chosen to memorialize this distinctive, unofficial title.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: When the Community Action Commission was experiencing financial difficulties and was poised to close the Goleta Valley Senior Center Program, the GVCC Board of Directors recognized how valuable the Senior Program was to the sizeable senior community within Goleta and made a quantum leap outside of our mission statement to rescue the program. This is the only program that GVCC manages; otherwise all our efforts are aimed at space rental operations.

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: We’re the only Community Center in the Goleta Valley serving a diverse population comprised of nearly 39% Hispanics. Most GVCC staff members are bilingual English/Spanish to better serve our Spanish speaking community members.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: GVCC would like to expand the Senior Center from a half-day program to a full-day program so we can offer even more exciting, stimulating activities. We will overcome this obstacle through fundraising.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: We have recently installed a new Board with lots of energy and we’re busy making plans for several fundraisers.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: In the short-term GVCC has plans to create an art gallery where original art by local artists can be showcased in the main hallways, auditorium and dining hall. We began this project by installing a 27-foot historical mural in one wing of the facility. The mural is a photo collage depicting life in the Goleta Valley in the late 1800’s. We will be installing new lighting and a gallery hanging system and believe that art displays and receptions will bring even more visitors to the Community Center.

Our long-term goal is to bring more recreational activities to the Community Center. We are planning to refurbish our outdoor courts with new lighting, new fencing and resurfacing for basketball, pickleball and Futsal. We are also working with the City of Goleta to install a bocce ball court. It is also anticipated that this project will include a large-scale sports-themed mural that will be visible from the courts.

