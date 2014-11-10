Goleta Valley Community Center to Serve Free Tri-Tip Lunch to Veterans

The Goleta Valley Community Center in Old Town Goleta will be serving a free tri-tip lunch to any veteran beginning at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The event is open to the public. There will be a program and speaker from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Members of City Council and community will attend and read letters from past wars.

Upperclassmen from Coastline Christian School will "buddy up" with a veteran to serve them food and accompany each one to their tables.

It will be a day of honor indeed for veterans from our community.

— Patricia Fabing is a board member for the Goleta Valley Community Center.