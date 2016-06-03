Goleta Valley Community Orchestra to Play Educational Concert for the Whole Family

A free orchestral concert by the Goleta Valley Community Orchestra will be held at the Wake Center, located at 300 N. Turnpike Road in Goleta, from 7:15-8:45 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2016.

The Goleta Valley Community Orchestra will be playing Haydn’s Symphony No. 97, Bizet’s L’Arlésienne, Fauré​’s Pavane in F-sharp Minor, Op. 50 and Handel’s Concerto for Orchestra.

This free concert is offered by Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning.

The orchestra is a community-based organization whose primary aim is to promote an appreciation and cultivation of classical music.

The purpose of the concert, according to Laurel Fryer, artistic director, is to educate and enlighten members of the community, children particularly, about the beauty of orchestral music.

“I give an explanation before each piece of music to give a little background and to illustrate what to listen for in the sound,” Fryer says. “At the end of the concert, children are invited to explore with the musicians any instrument they find interesting.”

This concert is provided in a non-intimidating, highly accessible setting for families and individuals who may not have ready access to an orchestral experience.

For further information, contact Fryer at 805.698.0833 or [email protected].

— Laurel Fryer is the artistic director of the Goleta Valley Community Orchestra.