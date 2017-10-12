Goleta Valley Cottage Gets Top Marks for Joint Replacement Work

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced hip and knee replacement by demonstrating continuous compliance with performance standards.

The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.



The hospital and its joint-replacement program at Cottage Center for Orthopedics underwent a rigorous, onsite survey over the summer.

During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.

Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



“We are very pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care-quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Arie Dejong, vice president, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital & Therapy Services.

“This demonstrates the commitment of our staff in working together to assure that we meet the very highest standards for quality and safety in our hip and knee replacement program at Cottage Center for Orthopedics,” Dejong said.



The joint-replacement program at Cottage Center for Orthopedics has received several awards from the Joint Commission.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital holds The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for both knee and hip replacement and was the first hospital on the Central Coast to achieve this designation.

Cottage Center for Orthopedics also holds the Blue Distinction Center designation from the national Blue Cross Blue Shield companies.

— Maria Zate for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.