Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Captures a Milestone Moment in Its Almost 50-Year History

Ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony celebrates a bold, brand-new era with spacious state-of-the-art facility

Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree wielded the scissors for the ribbon cutting at the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Click to view larger
Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree wielded the scissors for the ribbon cutting at the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | August 16, 2015 | 10:07 p.m.

On a beautiful recent evening, more than 400 dignitaries, supporters and guests gathered at the nearly completed, new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital ​for an all-in-one dedication, blessing, ribbon-cutting and celebration.

The attendees enjoyed a program of speakers that included Robert Nourse, Cottage Health board chairman; president and CEO Ron Werft; and Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

“Thank you for coming to this once-in-a-generation event to recognize the opening of this new community hospital,” Nourse said in his remarks.

Gratitude was spread all around as Werft acknowledged the many volunteers and donors who worked for decades to make the new 52-bed Goleta hospital a reality.

He singled out philanthropist and community leader Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, who contributed the largest single gift to the building campaign, naming the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management.

Three other leading contributors were lauded, including the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Dale and George Cavalletto through the generosity of the Cavalletto Charities, and Robin and the late Denny Franks. Although Franks died before the hospital was built, his long-time service as a member of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees was a significant part of the hospital’s history.

Tours of the new facility followed Thursday’s formal ceremony, as well as a nice reception in a tented area next to the new hospital, at 351 S. Patterson Ave.

Campaign volunteers, ambassadors and fund-raising volunteers for the campaign included campaign co-chairman Bill Peeples, cabinet co-chairwoman Susan Deacon, and the late Don Anderson, who served as campaign co-chairman.

The Physician Campaign was led by the late Dr. Nicholas Vincent, who was on the board of the Goleta Valley Community Hospital when it merged with Cottage Health. Vincent and his wife, Sue, donated to the campaign with a challenge gift that inspired fellow physicians to follow their lead.

Although unable to attend the event because of a family emergency, the beloved Diane Wisby, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s retired vice president, was recognized as the leader of the transition of Goleta Valley Community Hospital into Cottage Health and was instrumental throughout the fundraising campaign.

“I believe that Diane retired on Aug. 13 to the day, two years ago,” Werft said. “We will always be indebted to her vision to build this new hospital.”

The grand-opening sponsors contributing to the dedication events included Yardi Systems, Louise and David Borgatello, Community West Bank, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pueblo Radiology Medical Group, Union Bank, in honor of Don Anderson, American Riviera Bank, Robin Cederlof, Coastal Copy, InTouch Health, Jordano’s, Mission Linen Supply, Mission Wealth Management, MNS Engineers, Lynda Nahra and Claude Dorais, Pacific Materials Laboratory, Pacific Western Bank, Janna and John Price, Village Properties, Susan and Yulun Wang, and others.

During his remarks, Werft explained some the impetus behind building a new hospital.

“In 1994, the State of California passed an unfunded mandate that hospitals be retrofitted to withstand a 6.0 earthquake,” he said. “We looked at this as an opportunity to build a new hospital to complement the other two hospitals in the Cottage Health System.

“We are grateful to the community to supporting this effort.”

The new 152,000-square-foot building cost $126 million, with approximately $14 million raised from the “Building Well. Being Well” capital campaign.

Some of the hospital’s new features include expanding to 20 private rooms in the emergency department from eight semi-private room units, more operating rooms, doubling the number of bariatric chambers to four from two, expanding both the Surgical Services Department and the Center for Wound Management, and much more.

Click here for more information about Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, or call 805.967.341.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

