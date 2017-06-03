Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital a Convenient, Reassuring Presence for Local Adventurers

Santa Barbara County is filled with adventurers. When something may not go quite as expected, the emergency room at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is always here and open for injuries and emergencies, whether they happen in the backcountry or the backyard.

With specialty services that include orthopedics, wound care and imaging, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, at 351 S. Patterson Ave., is here to help our community enjoy the outdoors and adventure on.

Treating more than 20,000 Emergency Department patients each year, the expanded ED nearly tripled in size with the completion of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and includes:

» Board-certified emergency physicians and certified emergency nurses

» 20 treatment rooms, almost all of which are private

» Three triage bays

» Upgraded exam equipment and surgical lighting in each room

» Five negative pressure rooms, among the treatment rooms, to help fight infections

» A full isolation room

» Easy access to adjacent imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT scans, PET-CT and vascular imaging

» Decontamination shower at outside entrance for chemical exposure cases

» Expert care available through Cottage Center for Orthopedics and consultations with the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management

» Larger parking lot with easy access to the ED entrance

» Larger waiting room with comfortable new furniture

Prepare for an Emergency Visit

Always call 9-1-1 if you suspect a heart attack or stroke, or if someone has stopped breathing. An emergency medical crew can start treatment right away, shorten time to the hospital and help advanced staff best prepare for arrival.

Visit the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Emergency Room if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

» Deep cuts/lacerations that require stitches or a large open wound that won’t stop bleeding

» Broken bones, sprains or dislocated joints

» Minor abdominal pain

» Vomiting or diarrhea

» Minor head or eye injuries

» Flu or cold symptoms, sore throat, cough

» High fevers or fevers with rash

» Sudden testicular pain and swelling

» Constipation

» Back pain, chronic back pain

» Painful urination

» Minor dog bites, cat scratches

» Chronic pain

» STD symptoms

» Intoxication and post intoxication nausea, vomiting, headache

» Recurrent seizures with a history of seizure disorder

Patients unable to be admitted at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be cared for appropriately and transferred.

Visit the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Emergency Room if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

» Chest pain, especially if it radiates to your arm or jaw or is accompanied by sweating, vomiting or shortness of breath

» Difficulty breathing

» Sudden clumsiness, loss of balance or fainting

» Sudden difficulty speaking, or trouble understanding speech

» Altered mental status or confusion, including suicidal thoughts

» Sudden weakness or paralysis, especially on one side of the face or body

» Severe heart palpitations

» Newborn baby with a fever (a baby less than 3 months old with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher needs to be seen right away)

» Seizures without a previous diagnosis of epilepsy

» Falls that cause injury or occur while taking blood-thinning medications

» Sudden vision changes, including blurred or double vision and full or partial vision loss

» Serious burns

» Sudden, severe headache

» Serious abdominal pain