Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital a Convenient, Reassuring Presence for Local Adventurers

Where the emergencies happen in the backcountry or the backyard, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is equipped to deal with most of them. Click to view larger
Where the emergencies happen in the backcountry or the backyard, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is equipped to deal with most of them. (Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | June 3, 2017 | 9:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is filled with adventurers. When something may not go quite as expected, the emergency room at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is always here and open for injuries and emergencies, whether they happen in the backcountry or the backyard.

With specialty services that include orthopedics, wound care and imaging, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, at 351 S. Patterson Ave., is here to help our community enjoy the outdoors and adventure on.

Treating more than 20,000 Emergency Department patients each year, the expanded ED nearly tripled in size with the completion of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and includes:

» Board-certified emergency physicians and certified emergency nurses

» 20 treatment rooms, almost all of which are private

» Three triage bays

» Upgraded exam equipment and surgical lighting in each room

» Five negative pressure rooms, among the treatment rooms, to help fight infections

» A full isolation room

» Easy access to adjacent imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT scans, PET-CT and vascular imaging

» Decontamination shower at outside entrance for chemical exposure cases

» Expert care available through Cottage Center for Orthopedics and consultations with the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management

» Larger parking lot with easy access to the ED entrance

» Larger waiting room with comfortable new furniture

Prepare for an Emergency Visit

Always call 9-1-1 if you suspect a heart attack or stroke, or if someone has stopped breathing. An emergency medical crew can start treatment right away, shorten time to the hospital and help advanced staff best prepare for arrival.

Visit the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Emergency Room if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

» Deep cuts/lacerations that require stitches or a large open wound that won’t stop bleeding

» Broken bones, sprains or dislocated joints

» Minor abdominal pain

» Vomiting or diarrhea

» Minor head or eye injuries

» Flu or cold symptoms, sore throat, cough

» High fevers or fevers with rash

» Sudden testicular pain and swelling

» Constipation

» Back pain, chronic back pain

» Painful urination

» Minor dog bites, cat scratches

» Chronic pain

» STD symptoms

» Intoxication and post intoxication nausea, vomiting, headache

» Recurrent seizures with a history of seizure disorder

Patients unable to be admitted at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be cared for appropriately and transferred.

Visit the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Emergency Room if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

» Chest pain, especially if it radiates to your arm or jaw or is accompanied by sweating, vomiting or shortness of breath

» Difficulty breathing

» Sudden clumsiness, loss of balance or fainting

» Sudden difficulty speaking, or trouble understanding speech

» Altered mental status or confusion, including suicidal thoughts

» Sudden weakness or paralysis, especially on one side of the face or body

» Severe heart palpitations

» Newborn baby with a fever (a baby less than 3 months old with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher needs to be seen right away)

» Seizures without a previous diagnosis of epilepsy

» Falls that cause injury or occur while taking blood-thinning medications

» Sudden vision changes, including blurred or double vision and full or partial vision loss

» Serious burns

» Sudden, severe headache

» Serious abdominal pain

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 