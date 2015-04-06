Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Earns Two Awards for Outstanding Wound Management

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | April 6, 2015 | 2:17 p.m.

The Center for Wound Management at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is the recipient of the 2015 Center of Distinction Award and the Center of Excellence Award presented by Healogics Inc. in recognition of outstanding clinical and patient satisfaction results.

The Center for Wound Management earned the Center of Distinction Award for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months. This included patient satisfaction scores above 92 percent, as well as a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent within 30 median days to heal.

Healogics tracks more than 635 wound care centers nationwide to determine the award winners.

Because the Center for Wound Management has achieved these outstanding clinical outcomes for two consecutive years, it has also earned the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Center of Excellence Award.

“We are thrilled to receive the Center of Distinction Award and the Center of Excellence Award,” said Susan San Marco, service line director for the Center for Wound Management and Skin, Wound and Ostomy Therapy at Cottage Health System. “These awards acknowledge the excellent work of our wonderful staff, who strives each day to provide the very best care they can to all of our patients.”

Eight million people in the United States suffer from chronic wounds. With an aging population, increase in diabetes and an obesity epidemic, more people are incurring hard-to-heal wounds (wounds that do not respond to normal medical care within 30 days) and are at risk for amputations.

A critical component of the healing process is hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) therapy. HBO treatments accelerate the process of healing by enabling patients to breathe 100 percent oxygen in pressurized chambers. It is recognized as an important adjunct therapy in the treatment of hard-to-heal wounds and amputation prevention.

The Center for Wound Management will expand from two to four hyperbaric oxygen chambers when the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital opens this summer. The center also has a location in Solvang.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.

 
