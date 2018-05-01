Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Reroutes Emergency Room Access to Accommodate Construction

The parking lot immediately adjacent to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 351 S. Patterson Ave., and its medical office building have been closed to facilitate construction of a new medical office building (to be located closer to the corner of Hollister and South Patterson avenues) that will open next year.

The existing medical office building will remain open.

Vehicle access to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Emergency Department from South Patterson Avenue is being routed south of the hospital toward More Road on the west side of the complex and then north along More Road. Additional access to the Emergency Department and the medical office building is via Hollister Avenue at More Road.

Valet parking and a shuttle service will be available at the hospital’s main entrance off of South Patterson Avenue. Free, self-parking will continue to be available in the large parking lot across the street from the hospital at the corner of Hollister and South Patterson avenues.

Construction continues on the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which will be a two-story facility totaling 152,000 square feet. Improvements will include all private patient rooms, along with expanding the size of the Emergency and Surgical Services departments. Completion is planned for later this year.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.