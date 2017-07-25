Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Earns Quality Care, Patient Satisfaction Honors

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital recently received the rare distinction of earning a five-star rating from two different star ratings assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS.

CMS uses two major star ratings for hospitals nationwide.

One is the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) summary star rating, which is based exclusively on patient survey scores.

The other CMS star rating is the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating, which incorporates outcomes measures as well as patient experience scores.

Currently, 188 hospitals have a five-star HCAHPS summary star rating and 83 have a five-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating.

Only 19 hospitals across the nation have the highest possible rating of five stars in both of those rating programs. Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is one of the rare few.

Click here for complete hospital compare ratings.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital are two of just six California hospitals to earn a five-star rating on Hospital Compare, which summarizes up to 57 quality measures across seven areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital. Ratings are based on quality measurements for areas such as safety of care, patient experience, readmission and effectiveness of care.