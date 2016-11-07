Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Now Offers New Technology to Find Tumors in Dense Breasts

Cottage Health is encouraging all women over the age of 40 to have an annual screening mammogram.

Roughly one in eight women, or 12 percent, in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society, and early detection of breast cancer greatly increases the effectiveness of treatment and rate of survival.

For women with dense breasts, a routine screening mammogram may not be enough because dense breast tissue often masks tumors. An additional type of screening, such as ultrasound, offers a closer, more accurate way to find cancer.

More than 40 percent of women in the United States have dense breast tissue, which increases the chances of developing cancer by four to six times, the New England Journal of Medicine reported in 2007.

The new Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital now offers advanced ultrasound technology called the automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) for a better way to screen for potential cancer.

Also known as whole breast ultrasound, the ABUS is designed specifically for dense breasts. The exam takes about 15 minutes and provides hundreds of clear, 3D ultrasound images, giving radiologists a much more complete view of a woman’s entire breast tissue.

Combined with traditional mammography, the whole breast ultrasound has been proven to help find 35 percent more cancers in women with dense breasts compared to mammograms alone.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s Breast Imaging Center is an American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, staffed by an expert team of board certified radiologists, technicians, specialists and staff.

To schedule an appointment for a screening mammogram or an ABUS whole breast ultrasound, call 805.681.6459. Click here for more information on Cottage Health’s three convenient locations for mammograms.