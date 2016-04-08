Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Wound Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital has received the Center of Distinction Award and the Center of Excellence Award presented by Healogics Inc. in recognition of outstanding clinical results and a perfect patient satisfaction score of 100 percent.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Wound Center, which opened its doors in Goleta April 5, 2006.

The Center for Wound Management earned the Center of Distinction Award for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, as well as a minimum wound healing rate of 93 percent within 30 median days to heal.

Healogics tracks more than 800 wound care centers nationwide to determine the award winners.

Because the Center for Wound Management has achieved these outstanding clinical outcomes for two consecutive years, it has also earned the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Center of Excellence Award.

“The awards honor the work of our wonderful staff and the excellent level of care they provide to all our patients every day,” said Susan San Marco, service line director for the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management and Skin, Wound and Ostomy Therapy at Cottage Health.

Millions of people in the United States suffer from chronic wounds and over 2 million suffer from venous ulcers.

With an aging population, increase in diabetes and an obesity epidemic, more people are incurring hard-to-heal wounds (wounds that do not respond to normal medical care within 30 days) and are at risk for amputations.

For some a critical component of the healing process is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. HBOT is a medical treatment in which a patient breathes 100 percent oxygen while inside a high pressure air chamber.

Oxygen plays a vital role in healing. White blood cells need oxygen to fight infection, while other cells need it to help repair damaged tissue.

Located in the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital which opened in summer 2015, the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management has four hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

There is also an office location in Solvang.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations for Cottage Health.