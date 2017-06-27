Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Goleta Valley Girls’ Softball 12U All Stars Take 2nd in Qualifier Tournament

The Goleta Valley Softball 12-Under Storm finished second at an ASA Qualifying Tournament in Hanford. Click to view larger
The Goleta Valley Softball 12-Under Storm finished second at an ASA Qualifying Tournament in Hanford. (Courtesy photo)
By Blythe Hastings, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkSports | June 27, 2017 | 8:37 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association’s 12-Under Silver All-Star team had a successful weekend at the ASA Regional Qualifier tournament in Hanford, taking home second place.

The Goleta “Storm” battled through 104-degree heat and capitalized on key plays to reach the final. 

Trisha Lo pitched a total of five game, with two of them being shutouts. 

Teagan Haley had a huge walk-off hit to win the semifinal game. 

On defense, shortstop Bella Cruz was able to control the infield and teammate Teagan Haley played well at first base.

Catcher JoJo Fonseca was the anchor of the defense for the entire weekend.

“The girls played well as a team and never gave up,” Goleta coach Alex Cruz said. “They also battled through the stifling heat to qualify for the California State Games in San Diego July 13-16." 

Other key contributors included Summer McCeney, Riley Roggero, Mackenzie Mendoza, Lexy Macias, Jasmine Zukor, Georgia Miller, and Chelsi Ramirez. 

— Noozhawk intern Blythe Hastings can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawksports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 