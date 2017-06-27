Goleta Valley Girls’ Softball 12U All Stars Take 2nd in Qualifier Tournament

Softball

The Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association’s 12-Under Silver All-Star team had a successful weekend at the ASA Regional Qualifier tournament in Hanford, taking home second place.

The Goleta “Storm” battled through 104-degree heat and capitalized on key plays to reach the final.

Trisha Lo pitched a total of five game, with two of them being shutouts.

Teagan Haley had a huge walk-off hit to win the semifinal game.

On defense, shortstop Bella Cruz was able to control the infield and teammate Teagan Haley played well at first base.

Catcher JoJo Fonseca was the anchor of the defense for the entire weekend.

“The girls played well as a team and never gave up,” Goleta coach Alex Cruz said. “They also battled through the stifling heat to qualify for the California State Games in San Diego July 13-16."

Other key contributors included Summer McCeney, Riley Roggero, Mackenzie Mendoza, Lexy Macias, Jasmine Zukor, Georgia Miller, and Chelsi Ramirez.

