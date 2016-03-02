Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association Opens Season on Saturday

Youth Sports

Nearly 300 girls ages 5­-14 from Goleta and Santa Barbara will take the field on Saturday, March 5 for Opening Day celebration for the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association (GVGSA) season.

The celebration, featuring former Texas A&M pitcher and softball clothing entrepreneur, Savana Lloyd, will take place at the GVGSA Complex at Dos Pueblos High from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome and admission is free.

Formal ceremonies include a performance of the national anthem, a welcome from League President Martha Donelan, introduction of each team, and the ceremonial first pitch by Ms. Lloyd. Barbecue will be available for purchase throughout the day while the girls play their first games. All proceeds from the event will support GVGSA, an all­-volunteer organization.

Savana Lloyd is a coach, mentor, speaker, and the founder of SL Fastpitch, whose goal is to revolutionize how softball pitchers and developing athletes approach growth and performance. Her work has been spotlighted around the nation as a forward­thinking approach to softball coaching and she is involved with multiple educational videos and presentations. Ms. Lloyd is also the co­founder, owner and creator of bellalete, a new line of softball­specific apparel made for girls, designed by girls with a message to believe in yourself and take on every day with confidence that you are a beautiful athlete.

At the Opening Day celebration, Ms. Lloyd will team up with local softball coach Nancy Eckert to conduct pitching clinics throughout the day. Additionally, vendors at Opening Day will include Bellalete softball pants, a helmet airbrush artist, Kona Ice, and amazing hair accessories.

An all­-volunteer league, GVGSA provides a supervised recreational program that emphasizes maximum participation in competitive softball games for Goleta and Santa Barbara area girls, and to firmly implant in the youth of the community the ideals of good sportsmanship. ​For more information, go to www.gvgsa.com