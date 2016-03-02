Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association Opens Season on Saturday

By Jules Hastings, Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association | March 2, 2016 | 11:08 a.m.

Nearly 300 girls ages 5­-14 from Goleta and Santa Barbara will take the field on Saturday, March 5 for Opening Day celebration for the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association (GVGSA) season.

The celebration, featuring former Texas A&M pitcher and softball clothing entrepreneur, Savana Lloyd, will take place at the GVGSA Complex at Dos Pueblos High from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome and admission is free.

Formal ceremonies include a performance of the national anthem, a welcome from League President Martha Donelan, introduction of each team, and the ceremonial first pitch by Ms. Lloyd. Barbecue will be available for purchase throughout the day while the girls play their first games. All proceeds from the event will support GVGSA, an all­-volunteer organization.

Savana Lloyd is a coach, mentor, speaker, and the founder of SL Fastpitch, whose goal is to revolutionize how softball pitchers and developing athletes approach growth and performance. Her work has been spotlighted around the nation as a forward­thinking approach to softball coaching and she is involved with multiple educational videos and presentations. Ms. Lloyd is also the co­founder, owner and creator of bellalete, a new line of softball­specific apparel made for girls, designed by girls with a message to believe in yourself and take on every day with confidence that you are a beautiful athlete.

At the Opening Day celebration, Ms. Lloyd will team up with local softball coach Nancy Eckert to conduct pitching clinics throughout the day. Additionally, vendors at Opening Day will include Bellalete softball pants, a helmet airbrush artist, Kona Ice, and amazing hair accessories.

An all­-volunteer league, GVGSA provides a supervised recreational program that emphasizes maximum participation in competitive softball games for Goleta and Santa Barbara area girls, and to firmly implant in the youth of the community the ideals of good sportsmanship. ​For more information, go to www.gvgsa.com

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 