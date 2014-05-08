Goleta Valley Beautiful to Lead Annual Heritage Tree & History Tour

If you have any curiosity about the tree sentinels of Goleta Valley, and the historical background of the original settlers to this area, then this tour is for you. The Goleta Valley Heritage Tree & History Tour is now in its 13th year of exploring little known, local favorites and private historical Goleta Valley treasures.

The tour will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The tour begins and ends at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

The bus and walking tour is a once-a-year collaboration of two local nonprofits, the Goleta Valley Historical Society and Goleta Valley Beautiful. For the 13th consecutive year, the event is sponsored by Santa Barbara Airbus.

New on this year’s tour is a trip to the Santa Barbara Olive Ranch and Orchards, and the newly restored “Ida’s Garden” at Rancho La Patera.

We’ll also be returning to some old favorites, including Randy Baldwin’s “Secret Garden” at San Marcos Growers, the National Champion Sister Witness Tree, Fairview Gardens and more.

The tour includes a light lunch in the gardens of Rancho La Patera beneath the shade of 150-year-old-plus trees planted by the Stow family.

Our tour guides include returning favorite Jerry Sortomme, professor emeritus at the Santa Barbara City College Horticultural Department, and Ken Knight on his last tour as Goleta Valley Beautiful executive director.

Reservations can be made by clicking here, or by calling 805.685.7910 or 805.681.7216. Cost of the tour is $45. We only have one tour a year, so please reserve as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.