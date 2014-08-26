Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Historical Society Awarded $50,000 Grant for Arboretum Restoration Project

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | August 26, 2014 | 1:50 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society is excited to be the recipient of a $50,000 from the Hind Foundation of San Luis Obispo for support of its Arboretum Restoration Project at Rancho La Patera.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this significant grant from the Hind Foundation.” GVHS President Karen Ramsdell said. “The funds will go directly toward the final phases of the multiyear project to restore the beautiful gardens around Stow House to their late 19th- to early 20th-century glory.

GVHS Director Amanda De Lucia adds, “The Hind grant provides a major boost to our final fundraising efforts for the arboretum restoration.”

The Historical Society has raised more than $100,000 so far over the last two years for the project.

“The community is already enjoying the dramatic improvements to the gardens around Stow House,” she said, “yet the landscape work is continuing as we speak, and we have about $110,000 left to raise to reach our fundraising goal.”

The Arboretum Restoration Project has opened up areas of the gardens around Stow House for additional use and enjoyment that had previously been inaccessible due to dense, overgrown foliage. Historically insignificant plant material has been removed, specimen trees have been replanted and/or treated, and drainage issues have been resolved around the house. Period pathways, lawns, and other groundcovers have been restored, replanted or re-created.

“Our goal is to simultaneously enhance the beauty and functionality of the community parkland while investing in the preservation of a significant botanical treasure,” Ramsdell said. "We’ve been so pleased with the progress so far and are eager to complete the work, thanks to generous grants like the Hind award.”

The society’s Arboretum Restoration Project has also received generous grants from the Ann Jackson Family Foundation and the Santa Barbara Foundation for this final phase of work.

For more information, contact the Goleta Valley Historical Society by clicking here or calling 805.681.7216.

— Dacia Harwood is the marketing coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

