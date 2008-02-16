Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Goleta Valley Historical Society Honors Volunteers

Amid praise for dedication, Brown and Treloar step down from board.

By Dacia Harwood | February 16, 2008 | 5:23 p.m.

{mosimage}

A pair of longtime volunteers were honored by the Goleta Valley Historical Society at the nonprofit organization’s recent annual meeting. Members in attendance also received an update on Rancho La Patera and Stow House news, as well as a presentation by Jill Jensen titled "How World War II changed the Goleta coast."

Jane Brown and JoAnne Treloar were both honored for their service on the historical society’s board of directors. Brown, public affairs manager of Southern California Edison, spent three years as a director and served as board vice president. Brown was praised for her enthusiasm and dedication, which inspired other members of the community to become involved as well.

{mosimage}

Treloar began her time as a volunteer at Stow House in 1970. Although her board term is up, she remains an active volunteer, participating on the education committee, the events committee, and as a docent. Treloar spent much of her life as teacher, wife and mother, including many years at Isla Vista School. Her countless hours and commitment to preserving local history evoked a standing ovation upon presentation of her award.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Stow House and Rancho La Patera, is actively seeking volunteers. Opportunities include working as docents during special events and much more. Community service hours and internships are available for high school and college students.

For more information, contact the Goleta Valley Historical Society or call 805.681.7216.

Dacia Harwood is the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s events and marketing coordinator.

