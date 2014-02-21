Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:07 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Historical Society Sets Training for Stow House Docents

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | February 21, 2014 | 9:31 a.m.

Agriculture! Ancestry! Architecture! Artifacts! And gardens!

Come learn to lead tours at Rancho La Patera. Join our community of committed volunteers who educate visitors about this landmark ranch and our community history.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society is conducting training sessions for Stow House Docents on March 1 and March 13 with three follow-up sessions to shadow veteran docents.

This is a wonderful opportunity to share and educate visitors about 19th-century daily life in our beautiful valley, as well as garden and horticulture history.

GVHS offers continuing opportunities for docents and volunteers to explore local history, learn about early and influential pioneer families and the “roots” of agriculture in California. Docents are requested to conduct one Stow House weekend tour per month.

For more information, contact education coordinator Maureen Belle at [email protected] or 805.681.7216 x3.

— Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

