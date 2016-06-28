Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:19 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Goleta Valley Historical Society to Host Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way at Stow House, where the Goleta Valley Historical Society will be hosting its annual July Fourth celebration. Click to view larger
Celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way at Stow House, where the Goleta Valley Historical Society will be hosting its annual July Fourth celebration. (Goleta Valley Historical Society photo)
By Dacia Harwood for Goleta Valley Historical Society | June 28, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Goleta Valley Historical Society will host its 42nd Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Rancho La Patera & Stow House. The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day in an old-time, family-friendly atmosphere.

Children of all ages will enjoy a day of live music, classic cars, hay rides, pony rides, an old engine show, Stow House tours, various games and much more.

All-day entertainment will include live music by local bluegrass bands Salt Martians and Devil’s Box String Band, along with country music by The Rawhides.

The festival will also feature local artists who will be selling their handmade products. Country Catering will be preparing their famous barbecue and visitors will also be able to cool off with ice cream, Stow House lemonade and Hollister Brewing Company beer.

The event is supported by MarBorg, SPARK Creative Events, Hollister Brewing Company and Montecito Bank & Trust.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for children. Parents can purchase a “Fun Pass” for $5, which will provide children with a punch card with activities such as temporary tattoos, face painting, carnival-style games, hay rides and more to choose from.

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 4. Rancho La Patera & Stow House is located at 304 North Los Carneros Road in Goleta, adjacent to the South Coast Railroad Museum at the entrance of Lake Los Carneros Natural and Historic Preserve. 

Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera and Stow House, is celebrating 50 years of preservation. The Ranch hosts tours and educational programs, as well as various public events such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Fiesta Ranchera, Fiddlers’ Festival and Holiday at the Ranch.

For more information, contact Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216 or visit www.goletahistory.org.

Dacia Harwood represents Goleta Valley Historical Society.

