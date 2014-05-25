Garden Gathering Celebrates Goleta Valley Historical Society’s Arboretum Restoration Project

The Goleta Valley Historical Society hosted a Sunday afternoon Goodland Garden Gathering at Rancho La Patera in celebration of its Arboretum Restoration Project and Santa Barbara Public Garden Month. Guests enjoyed live music under the tall historic trees. Children enjoyed old-fashioned garden games like croquet set up in the lawn areas.

A free tree tour and lecture took place during a break in the wonderful musical entertainment by the Honeysuckle Possums.

Food and beverages were available from the Georgia’s Smokehouse food truck.

The event was sponsored by Arroyo Seco Construction, which has been working on the arboretum restoration, a project that involves removing brush shrubbery and replacing some of the trees that the Goleta Valley Historical Society has researched that were originally on the property.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society began with the dream to “collect and promote our unique history.” In 1967, the nonprofit organization assumed stewardship of the headquarters of historic Rancho La Patera and home of the pioneering Stow family, Stow House.

Rancho La Patera has become the focal point of the Goleta Valley’s rich and ethnically diverse history for the thousands of visitors who tour the property annually. The landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers a rare opportunity to experience what life was like in the Goleta Valley during the early 20th century.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Valley Historical Society, or call 805.681.7216.

