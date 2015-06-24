Goleta Valley Junior High School Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Goleta Valley Junior High School's doors opened in 1964 and its first class graduated in 1965. To celebrate, on June 10 the school community held a "Anchors Away Promotion Party" and 50th anniversary celebration.
The rain didn't dampen enthusiasm when the City of Goleta provided a framed proclamation from Mayor Paula Perrotti to the school's promoting eighth-grade students, parents, staff and the GVJH community.
To commemorate the event, a time capsule was assembled. It contained a Mariner yearbook, agenda, programs from school music performances and award ceremonies, a list of science fair winners, as well as P.E. attire.
— Barbara Keyani is the communication coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.