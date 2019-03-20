Pixel Tracker

Goleta Valley Junior High Student Boston Thomas Wins Regional Geography Bee

By William Thomas for Goleta Valley Junior High School | March 20, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Boston Thomas
Boston Thomas

Boston Thomas, a seventh-grade student at Goleta Valley Junior High School, finished in first place in the Southern California Regional Geography Bee last weekend in San Diego.

He also finished second in the Regional History Bee and in the Regional Academic Bee.

Thomas' performance earned him an invitation to the History Bee National Championships in Chicago in June. He will compete in all three categories — geography, history and academics.

His rankings in the competition also earned Thomas an invitation to the 2020 International World Championships in all three categories.

Last summer, Thomas competed in the History Bee World Championships in Berlin, Germany, against about 260 junior and senior high students from 40 countries.

— William Thomas for Goleta Valley Junior High School.

 

