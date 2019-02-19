Goleta Valley Library Book to Action Selection Designed to Make Waves

Wanting to take inspiration for social action from a powerful book, Goleta Valley Library’s Book to Action program, which runs March-June, has chosen Ocean Country by Liz Cunningham as its community-read selection.

After a near-drowning experience, Cunningham decided to travel the world to view different areas’ efforts to rehabilitate the endangered oceans. This led to her writing Ocean Country, which is poetic, stirring, hopeful.

Ocean Country will allow readers to think carefully about social action, what they can do to affect beneficial change, and give everyone the opportunity to participate in a civic engagement activity.

Free copies of Ocean Country will be available at the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., while supplies last.

A number of activities are planned in conjunction with the Book to Action grant project, which is run with support from California Center for the Book, and in partnership with Goleta Environmental Services and the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

Featured events include:

Wednesday, March 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Book discussion about Ocean Country.

Saturday, March 23, 2-4 p.m.: Beach-inspired wreath craft for adults. Registration required; sign up at the library or call 805-964-7878.

Saturday, April 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m: Ocean Country author Cunningham visits Goleta Valley Library to talk about her book.

Saturday, April 13, 2:30-4 p.m: Under the sea craft event. Drop-in craft event for kids under age 12. Participants can make shark hats, paperbag seals, and whale photo frames.

Sunday, April 14, 2-3 p.m: Undersea photography presentation. Local photographer Richard Salas shares hispictures of the world’s oceans and their animals; a family-friendly event.

Photographs by Richard Salas will be on display in the library throughout April.

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Volunteer fair. Learn about volunteer opportunities with a local environmental organization; representatives will be present to answer questions.

Saturday. June 1, 2-4 p.m.: Ocean art for adults who don’t paint. Learn to make an ocean-inspired painting the quick and easy way.

Saturday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.: Family beach clean-up day at Haskell’s Beach. Celebrate World Ocean Day and volunteer to help clean up the beach in the spirit of Ocean Country. All supplies provided.

For more information, email [email protected]

The Goleta Valley Library is one of 25 California libraries chosen for Book to Action 2019, funded by the California Center for the Book.

California Center for the Book is a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.