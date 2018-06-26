Goleta Valley Library Celebrates New Chapter

To show its appreciation for the 225-plus volunteers who gave 3,371 hours of service to the community to rebarcode library materials at the Goleta Valley Library, the city invites the community to a Library Celebration, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The event also commemorates the city of Goleta taking over direct management of the library.

There will food and entertainment, including 3-D printing demonstrations, live music, children’s book characters, face-painting, and balloon animals. A ribbon cutting is set for noon with City Council and staff.

“This is an exciting time for Goleta,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “The city has discussed taking over management of the library for a long time, and I am happy to see everyone’s hard work pay off.

"Our community will benefit with the new programs and offerings at the Goleta Library.”

The city offers special thanks to the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library for sponsoring the family friendly event.

Overflow parking is available next to the library at the First Church of Christ, Scientist and across the street at the Goleta Union School District.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.