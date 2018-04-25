Goleta Valley Library Registering Patrons

The Goleta Valley Library has become an independent jurisdiction within the Black Gold Library Cooperative Library System. This is a key step in the city of Goleta taking over operations of its library effective July 1.

All public libraries in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties belong to Black Gold, which manages library material deliveries, technology and resource sharing in public libraries throughout the Central Coast region.

Black Gold only allows residents to become library cardholders at one member jurisdiction, and due to this one-card policy, Black Gold will be instituting a temporary block on all current registered Goleta library users effective May 1.

Patrons registered to the Goleta branch library will need to come into the library, or any other Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) location, to update their accounts with a Goleta Valley Library card number before they are able to check out any new materials or access electronic resources.

The library said it regrets any inconvenience to patrons, however this is the next step in the Santa Barbara Public Library and Goleta Valley Library transition process.

It will allow both libraries to correctly register patrons who would like to keep the Goleta library as their “home” location, and provide patrons with their new Goleta Valley Library cards. SBPL staff are happy to assist the Goleta Valley Library throughout this transition process.

To resolve a blocked account, visit any of the library locations at http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib/locations.



For more information, see the FAQ the website http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib. For inquiries about the Goleta library transition, contact city of Goleta library staff, 562-5502.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.