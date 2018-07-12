Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Goleta Valley South 10-Under All Stars Stave Off Elimination, Win District 63 Title

Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Click to view larger
The Goleta Valley South Little League 10U All Stars won five elimination games to win the District 63 title. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 12, 2018 | 1:28 p.m.

The Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All Stars staved off elimination for five games and won the District 63 Tournament championship by beating Ventura Foothill, 12-2, in the second final on Wednesday at Ojai Little League.

Goleta Valley South had to beat Foothill twice to take the championship in the double-elimination event. It battled through the loser's bracket after dropping its second game of the tournament to host Ojai.

Goleta Valley South jumped on Foothill in the first inning, scoring five runs on three walks and two RBI hits by Michael Ochsner and David Burkholder. Christian Haupt, Austin Downing, Levi Monson, Landon Johnson, and Ochsner all scored runs in the inning. 

Foothill scored a pair of runs on three hits in the third to make it a 5-2 game.

Solana Sandoval started the bottom of the third with a walk and later scored on a single by Haupt. Johnson singled up the middle to drive in Downing and Haupt to make the score 8-2.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Johnson relieved Downing on the mound in the top of the 5th and held Foothill to no runs on two strikeouts.

Goleta Valley South padded its lead with four runs in the fourth, getting a double by Burkholder and a RBI single by Haupt that ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule. 

The Goleta Valley South defense was led by Cruz Lorca, Grant Hoover, catcher James King and David Timewell. 

Goleta Valley South advances to the Section 1 Tournament at Foothill Little League. The team opens play Sunday against either Santa Maria or Conejo.

The GVSLL 10U All-Star team members are: David Burkholder, Jacob Copley, Zane Webb, David Timewell, Landon Johnson, Austin Downing, Cruz Lorca, Solana Sandoval, James King, Christian Haupt, Grant Hoover, Levi Monson, Michael Ochsner. The manager is George Downing and the coaches are Tony Sandoval, Tim Hoover. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

