Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Beat Carpinteria in District 63 Tournament

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All Stars defeated Carpinteria 6-2 to stay alive in the District 63 Tournament in Ojai on Saturday.

Austin Downing earned the pitching victory, allowing two runs in five innings, and David Burkholder finished out the game.

Christian Haupt singled in Michael Ochsner to give Goleta Valley South a 1-0 lead in the first inning. They added another run in the second on a hit by David Timewell and a Carpinteria throwing error.

In the third inning Goleta Valley South broke the game open after their first four batters reached base and all scored. Christia Haupt, Levi Monson, Landon Johnson, and Grant Hoover had RBI.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.