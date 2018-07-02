Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Beat Santa Paula to Stay in Tournament

Youth Sports

Christian Haupt and David Burkholder combined to pitch the Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All Stars to a 6-3 win over Santa Paula in an elimination game at the District 63 Tournament.

Haupt allowed one run on one hit through five innings and Burkholder pitched to sixth to earn the save.

Austin Downing, Michael Ochsner, Jacob Copley, Levi Monson, Landon Johnson, Zane Webb, Haupt and Burkholder all had hits for Goleta Valley South, which plays Ojai on Thursday for a berth in the championship game against Ventura Foothill on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.