Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Force Deciding Game for District 63 Title

Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South Little League's 10-under All Stars erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and defeated previously unbeaten Ventura-Foothill, 11-1, on Monday to force a second championship game of the District 63 Tournament.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Ojai Little League for the title and a berth in the Section 1 Tournament.

In the big fourth inning, Jacob Copley had a bases-loaded double and the eventual walk-off hit to drive in the 10th run of the inning, giving Goleta Valley South the win via the 10-run mercy rule.

Christian Haupt, Levi Monson, Landon Johnson and Zane Webb all had RBI hits in the inning. David Burkholder scored the go-ahead run on Copley’s second clutch hit.

Haupt pitched all four innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out four.

Grant Hoover, Cruz Lorca, and Monson each made big plays on defense to hold Foothill to one run.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.