Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Score Late to Beat San Maria Northrside in Section Tourney

The Goleta Valley South Little League All Stars broke a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning and beat Santa Maria Northside, 2-0, the Section 1 Tournament opener on Sunday at Ventura-Foothill.

Christian Haupt pitched five shutout innings and struck out six. Landon Johnson finished the game.

In the fifth, Goleta Valley South's Auston Johnson reached base on a bunt single and Haupt followd with a walk. Pinch runner Michael Ochsner and Haupt advanced to third and second on a passed ball and Landon Johnson hit a hard chopper to the third baseman. The ball was thrown away, allowing Ochsner and Haupt to score.

In the top of the 6th, Northside had runners on first and third and attempted a double steal. But Goleta Valley South's snuffed out the play, as catcher James King gunned the ball to shortstop Austin Downing who relayed the throw back to King at home to get the lead runner trying to score.

Johnson did the rest by striking out the final batter for the 2-0 win.

Goleta Valley South advances to the Section 1 title game on Wednesday against the winner of the Conejo Valley versus Northside game played Monday.

