Monday, July 16 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Score Late to Beat San Maria Northrside in Section Tourney

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 16, 2018 | 5:05 p.m.

The Goleta Valley South Little League All Stars broke a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning and beat Santa Maria Northside, 2-0, the Section 1 Tournament opener on Sunday at Ventura-Foothill.

Landon Johnson pitched the sixth inning and earned the save for the Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All Stars. Click to view larger
Landon Johnson pitched the sixth inning and earned the save for the Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All Stars. (Courtesy photo)

Christian Haupt pitched five shutout innings and struck out six. Landon Johnson finished the game.

In the fifth, Goleta Valley South's Auston Johnson reached base on a bunt single and Haupt followd with a walk. Pinch runner Michael Ochsner and Haupt advanced to third and second on a passed ball and Landon Johnson hit a hard chopper to the third baseman. The ball was thrown away, allowing Ochsner and Haupt to score.

In the top of the 6th, Northside had runners on first and third and attempted a double steal. But Goleta Valley South's snuffed out the play, as catcher James King gunned the ball to shortstop Austin Downing who relayed the throw back to King at home to get the lead runner trying to score.

Johnson did the rest by striking out the final batter for the 2-0 win. 

Goleta Valley South advances to the Section 1 title game on Wednesday against the winner of the Conejo Valley versus Northside game played Monday. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 