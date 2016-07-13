Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars Win District 63 Championship

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 10-Under All Stars completed a perfect run through the District 63 Baseball Tournament by beating Foothill, 12-6, for the championship on Tuesday night.

Diego Reyes hit a triple and went 3 for 4 and Abel Renteria smacked a three-run homer to power Goleta Valley South to the title.

The GVS 10U Stars advance to the Section Tournament in Lompoc on Saturday and will open against Thousand Oaks.

Ryan Ewart, Owen Estabrook and Mason Pettingill combined for the pitching victory against Foothill. On defense, Estabrook turned in a spectacular play in the sixth inning, diving to snare a line drive in the hole at shortstop for the second out.

