Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Force Deciding Game for Sub-Division Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 27, 2016 | 7:43 p.m.

Nicky Fell and Brendon Cekada hit two-run homers, and the Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All Stars rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Encino, 11-6, on Wednesday, forcing a deciding game for the So Cal North Sub-Division Tournament Championship tonight in Upland.

Goleta Valley South was down 3-0 when it erupted for five runs in the third inning. Fell's homer sparked the rally.

Encino cut the deficit to 5-4 before Goleta Valley South exploded for six runs in the fifth inning. Aidan Mandel started the scoring with a steal of home. That was followed by a run-scoring double by Cole Schoenwetter and Cekada's homer. Lance Bermudes and Calvin Wipf had RBIs.

Encino threatened in the sixth inning, scoring two runs and loading the bases. But catcher Wyatt Hastings made two huge plays to end the game. He made a diving catch of a pop up in foul territory and picked off a runner at third base.

