Baseball

Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Reach District 63 Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 25, 2017 | 10:55 p.m.

Goleta Valley South Little League's 11-under All Stars advanced to the championship game of the District 63 Tournament with a 17-3 victory over Santa Paula on Sunday in Ojai.

Goleta Valley South turned in some good defensive plays in the mercy-rule win. Braden Becchio and Lance Anderson snuffed out a threat with a double play in the first inning and left fielder Jaden Freking threw out a Santa Paula player trying to stretch a single into a double. Dane Dawson made the tag.

On offense, Logan Stevenson went 3-for-3, with two doubles,  and Ryan Ewart and Mason Pettingill homered.

Pettingill and Stevenson combined for the pitching win.

Unbeaten in the tournament, Goleta Valley South awaits the winner of a Thursday game between Dos Pueblos and Santa Paula. The championship game is Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

