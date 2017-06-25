Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Reach District 63 Final

Baseball

Goleta Valley South Little League's 11-under All Stars advanced to the championship game of the District 63 Tournament with a 17-3 victory over Santa Paula on Sunday in Ojai.

Goleta Valley South turned in some good defensive plays in the mercy-rule win. Braden Becchio and Lance Anderson snuffed out a threat with a double play in the first inning and left fielder Jaden Freking threw out a Santa Paula player trying to stretch a single into a double. Dane Dawson made the tag.

On offense, Logan Stevenson went 3-for-3, with two doubles, and Ryan Ewart and Mason Pettingill homered.

Pettingill and Stevenson combined for the pitching win.

Unbeaten in the tournament, Goleta Valley South awaits the winner of a Thursday game between Dos Pueblos and Santa Paula. The championship game is Saturday.

