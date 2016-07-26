Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Reach Sub-Division Finals

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All Stars advanced to the finals of the So Cal North Sub-Division Tournament with a 13-8 win over Upland Foothill on Tuesday.

Goleta Valley South faces Encino for the championship in Upland.

Caden Hodina hit a grand slam and Nicky Fell and Lance Bermudes also homered, giving Goleta Valley South 11 homers in three tournament games.

Fell and Hodina belted their homers in the third as Goleta Valley South scored eight runs. Calvin Wipf had a clutch single to set up Hodina's grand slam. Nathan Lynn also had a key hit.

Aidan Mandel, Hodina, Bermudes, Bradley Cekada and Fell all pitched.

