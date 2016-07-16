Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Romp in Section Tourney Opener

Youth Sports

Aidan Mandel opened the game with a home run and was one of four Goleta Valley South Little League 11-Under All Stars to collect three hits in a 17-0 win over Moorpark in a Section Tournament game Saturday un Nipomo.

Goleta Valley South blew the game open in the second inning, scoring 11 runs with two outs.

Besides Mandel, Nicky Fell, Brendon Cekada and Wyatt Hastings had three hits to pace a 16-hit attack.

Pitchers Cole Schoenwetter, Mandel and Fell held Moorpark to two hits in a game that was called after four innings on the mercy rule.

Goleta Valley South is back in action on Sunday against Santa Maria Westside.

