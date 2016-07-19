Goleta Valley South 11U All Stars Win Section 1 Tourney in a Rout

Youth Sports

The bats were sizzling for the Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All Stars in the championship game of the Section 1 Tournament on Tuesday.

GVS scored 16 runs in the first three innings and four players hit home runs in 19-2 victory over Moorpark that gave it the section banner.

Wyatt Hastings, Nicky Fell, Cole Schoenwetter and Bradley Cekada homered, and Hastings and Fell went 4 for 4 at the plate in the lopsided win. GVS players collected 18 hits and had 13 RBIs.

The District 63 and Section 1 champions advance to the Southern California Sub-Division tournament on Saturday in Upland

