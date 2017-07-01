Goleta Valley South 11U Stars Bring Home District 63 Title

Baseball

Goleta Valley South Little League rapped out 14 hits and defeated Santa Paula, 12-7, to win the District 63 11-Under All-Star Tournament championship on Saturday.

Ryan Ewart belted a grand slam and Lance Anderson, Diego Reyes and Jaden Freking had multiple hits for GVS. Braden Becchio and Bracken Flemming each had hits to start the scoring in the second inning.

On the mound, Mason Pettingill and Logan Stevenson combined for the victory. Stevenson also made a big defensive play at third base.

Goleta Valley South advances to the Section Tournament on July 12 in Los Osos.

