Goleta Valley South 11U Stars Sweep Series for District 63 Title

The Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All Stars are District 63 champions.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 2, 2016 | 7:42 p.m.

The Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All Stars were in the zone on Saturday in the third game of their District 63 Championship Series with Dos Pueblos Little League.

Goleta Valley South's offense and pitching staff were on fire as they rolled to a 22-3, no-hit triumph, completing a sweep of the best-of-five series for the district pennant.

Cole Schoenwetter, Emmett Speake, Aidan Mandel and Caden Hodina teamed up to throw a four-inning no-hitter.

At the plate, six GVS players combined for 15 hits, 14 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

GVS now advances to the Little League Section 1 tournament which starts July 16 in Nipomo.

The GVS 11U team includes Caden Hodina, Aidan Mandel, Nathan Lynk, Wyatt Hastings, Emmett Speake, Nico Casillas, Evon Weeks, Lance Bermudes, Calvin Wipf, Cole Schoenwetter, Nicky Fell, Bradley Cekada and Brendon Cekada.  Ryan Fell is the manager and Erik Wipf and Ned Schoenwetter serve as coaches.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

