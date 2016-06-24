Goleta Valley South 11U Stars Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Dos Pueblos

Goleta Valley South Little League erupted for nine runs in the first inning en route to a 16-2 win over Dos Pueblos Little League in Game 2 of their best-of-five District 63 All-Stars Championships Series in the 11-under division.
Goleta Valley South will take a 2-0 lead in Game 3 on Saturday, July 2.
Emmett Speake, Aidan Mandel, Cole Schoenwetter and Wyatt Hastings combined for 8 hits and 5 RBIs to lead Goleta Valley South
