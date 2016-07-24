Goleta Valley South 11U Stars Use Long Ball Again to Win 2nd Sub-Division Game

Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South hit three more home runs and outlasted Upland Foothill Little League, 11-7, at the Under-11 Sub-Division Tournament on Sunday.

Cole Schoenwetter, Wyatt Hastings and Brendon Cekada homered for GVS, which hit five homers in its first-round game on Saturday. Cekada had three hits and drove in two runs.

Schoenwetter started on the mound and was followed by Evon Weeks, Aidan Mandel, Lance Bermudes and Nicky Fell also

Schoenwetter’s solo homer ignited a three-run second inning for GVS. Fell hit a two-run single

In the third, Cekada's belted a two-run homer to highlight a three-run inning.

GVS scored four in the fourth inning, with the runs coming off hits by Weeks and Mandel.

