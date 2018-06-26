Goleta Valley South 11U Stars Win District 63 Opener

Eli Anderson went 3 for 3 and pitcher Brett Hollowell struck out 11, leading the Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All Stars to a 4-2 win over Santa Paula in an opening game of the District 63 Tournament on Monday at Saticoy.
Kieran Babai was 2-4 and drove in two runs for Goleta Valley South.
Goleta Valley South plays Saticoy on Saturday.
