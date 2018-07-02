Goleta Valley South 12U All Stars Advance to District 63 Finals

Youth Sports

Owen Estabrook starred on the mound and at the plate, and the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars played solid defense in beating Fillmore 6-1 in a winner's bracket game of the District 63 Tournament on Sunday at the GVSLL complex.

The win puts Goleta Valley South in the championship on Saturday.

Estabrook pitched five no-hit innings and struck out 10, and he hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Abel Renteria hit a solo homer in the second and pitched the sixth inning to wrap up the game.

Lance Anderson went 2 for 3 and Mason Pettingill, Dane Dawson and Diego Reyes added hits.

Defensively shortstop Braden Becchio made a spectacular diving stop on a ball hit up the middle and got a force out at second base.

