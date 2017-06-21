Goleta Valley South 12U All Stars Rout Fillmore, 19-0

Cole Schoenwetter belted a grand slam and Nicky Fell struck out 10 for the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars in a 19-0 rout of Fillmore in a District 63 Tournament game on Wednesday.
Fell combined with Owen Estabrook to pitch the shutout.
Goleta Valley South jumped on Fillmore for five runs in the first inning on Schoenwetter's grand slam and a home run by Caden Hodina.
The team collected 15 hits in the game, with Brendon Cekada, Nathan Lynk, Hodina, Wyatt Hastings and Evon Weeks each collecting multiple hits.
