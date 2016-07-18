Goleta Valley South 12U Stars Slug Their Way to Section Finals

Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South Little League's 12-under All Stars blasted three home runs in a 12-2 win over Moorpark on Sunday to advance to the Section 1 Tournament Finals at Thousand Oaks Little League.

GVS has hit five homers in its two tournament wins. It beat Santa Maria Northside, 6-5, on Saturday.

An eight-run fourth inning blew open Sunday's game, which was shortened to five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Down 2-0, GVS tied the score in the second inning with a single by Chase Hoover, two walks and Moorpark error on a bunt.

In the fourth, Trey Murray got things going with a three-run homer and Vince Gamberdella added a two-run single.

Joaquin Sandoval and Henry Manfredonia hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 12-2 and secure the mercy-rule victory.

Hoover pitched all five innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven.

GVS will play the winner of Monday's elimination game between Moorpark and Santa Maria Northside for the Section championship on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks.

