Goleta Valley South 12U Stars Win Section Tourney Opener

Michael Luckhurst and Vince Gamberdella hit solo home runs, and the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-Under All Stars edged Santa Maria Northside, 6-5, in the opening game of the Section 1 Tournament at Thousand Oaks Little League on Saturday.
Goleta Valley South advances to the semifinals today against Moorpark.
Henry Manfredonia ripped a two-run double and Joaquin Sandoval had a pair of hits against Northside.
On the mound, Gino Darke and Jake Rister both pitched three innings.
