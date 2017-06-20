Goleta Valley South 8U All Stars Bring Home District 63 Banner



The Goleta Valley South Little League 8-under All-Star team went on an offensive rampage in capturing the District 63 championship.

The GVSLL All Stars scored 74 runs in sweeping five games in the tournament. They defeated Santa Paula 14-9 in the title game on Monday night at Arroyo Verde Park in Ventura.

Their other tourney wins came over Ojai (17-7), Dos Pueblos (14-3), Ventura Coastal (13-3) and Ventura Foothill (16-12).

"The boys played with heart and determination," manager Robert Brennan said. "They earned the title, and had a blast along the way.”

Members of the GVSLL 8U All Stars are Jake Brennan, Owen Carleton, Riggins Cetrulo, Brady Cram, Brooks Firestone, Santino Gamberdella, Teke Meisel, Cole Racich, Noah Robin, Blake Tetalman, Kevan Vatan and William Wrenn. Robert Brennan is the manager and Dave Robin and Ryan Yamada serve as coaches.

