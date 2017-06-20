Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:20 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Goleta Valley South 8U All Stars Bring Home District 63 Banner

The Goleta Valley South Little League 8-under All-Star Team swept five games to capture the District 63 Tournament title. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 20, 2017 | 10:06 a.m.


The Goleta Valley South Little League 8-under All-Star team went on an offensive rampage in capturing the District 63 championship.

The GVSLL All Stars scored 74 runs in sweeping five games in the tournament. They defeated Santa Paula 14-9 in the title game on Monday night at Arroyo Verde Park in Ventura.

Their other tourney wins came over Ojai (17-7), Dos Pueblos (14-3), Ventura Coastal (13-3) and Ventura Foothill (16-12).

"The boys played with heart and determination," manager Robert Brennan said. "They earned the title, and had a blast along the way.”

Members of the GVSLL 8U All Stars are Jake Brennan, Owen Carleton, Riggins Cetrulo, Brady Cram, Brooks Firestone, Santino Gamberdella, Teke Meisel, Cole Racich, Noah Robin, Blake Tetalman, Kevan Vatan and William Wrenn. Robert Brennan is the manager and Dave Robin and Ryan Yamada serve as coaches.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

