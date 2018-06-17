Goleta Valley South 9-Under All Stars Capture District 63 Title

Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South Little League rallied from a 5-2 deficit and took a 10-7 victory against crosstown rival Dos Pueblos to capture the District 63 9-under All-Star Tournament championship.

It's the third straight District 63 championship for this group of Goleta Valley South players. They previously won the 7U and 8U tournaments.

Dos Pueblos took a 5-2 after two innings and escaped two Goleta Valley South bases-loaded jams.

Goleta Valley South broke out in the third with a five-run inning for a 7-5 lead never looked back. William Wrenn provided the big hit with a bases-loaded double.

Wrenn pitched 3.2 innings for the win and Jack Paskin came in for 1.1 innings to notch the save. Goleta Valley South was the home team and the game went five innings due to a two-hour time limit.

The Goleta Valley South defense was led by catcher Santino Gamberdella (he caught two pop flies behind the plate), Jake Brennan at second base and Noah Robin at shortstop, said manager Rob Brennan.

Brennan also praised Blake Tetalman for hitting the ball hard.

"The boys all worked extremely hard the last few weeks to prepare for the all-star tournament," Brennan said. "I am very proud of the work and effort they put on the field everyday. It was hard to get them off the field each practice since they all love baseball so much."



Members of the Goleta Valley South 9U All Stars include Jake Brennan, Jack Paskin, Noah Robin, William Wrenn, Cole Racich, Santino Gamberdella, Blake Tetalman, Riggens Cetrulo, Kevan Vatan, Brady Cram, Owen Carleton, Everett Rab-Preston.

The team was managed by Brennan and coached by Ryan Yamada and Dave Robin.

