Goleta Valley South 9U All Stars Edge Dos Pueblos Little League in District 63 Tournament, 9-8

Jack Paskin struck out the final Dos Pueblos Little League batter with the bases loaded to preserve a 9-8 Goleta Valley South Little League win in a 9-under District 63 All-Star Tournament game on Sunday at the GVSLL complex.

The victory by GVSLL sets up a game with Montalvo in a showdown of tournament unbeatens on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Dos Pueblos plays Saticoy in an elimination game on Monday at 5 p.m.

Paskin, Cole Racich, William Wrenn and Santino Gamberdella paced the GVSLL offense. The team got off to 5-0 start.

Owen Carleton and Brady Cram made plays in the outfield and Racich, Wrenn, Jake Brennan and Paskin came up with key plays in the infield to keep the game close.

