Goleta Valley South Junior All Stars Claim District 63 Championship
The Goleta Valley South District 63 Championship Junior All-Star team includes: Andre Castillo, Tyler Dutcher, Vince Gamberdella, Jordan Harris, Aiden Johnson, Forest Johnson, Thomas Kinzler, Gabe Martinez, Isaac Medina, Ian Oakley, Sam Russell, and Will Trautwein. The coaches are Todd Oakley, Al Karis, James Kinzler and Chuy Martinez. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 1, 2017 | 7:16 p.m.
Jordan Harris drove in six runs on four hits and Ian Oakley had five hits, powering the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars to a 15-9 win over Santa Paula to win the District 63 Tournament championship on Saturday.
Goleta Valley South hammered 18 hits in the win. Will Trautwein, Sam Russell and Isaac Medina each had a pair of hits, and Medina scored four runs.
Goleta Valley South advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Thousand Oaks, beginning July 12.
